Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with sexual assaults, Toronto police seek other victims

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 3:41 pm
Police say Naren Paranthaman, 24, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police say Naren Paranthaman, 24, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

A 24-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested in connection with an investigation into at least two separate incidents of sexual assault, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 30 at around 2:50 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Beverly Street and Dundas Street West area.

Officers said a woman got into a man’s vehicle in the area of Bathurst Street and King Street and was driven to the Beverly Street and Dundas Street West area where she was sexually assaulted.

Read more: Arrest made after Toronto teacher had ‘sexual relationship’ with young student: police

In a separate incident, police said a 26-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road area on Oct. 22, at around 2:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a woman got into a man’s vehicle and was driven to the Queen Street West and Dovercourt area where she was allegedly held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers said on Nov. 25, Naren Paranthaman, 24, from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one count of extortion.

Police said he appeared in court on Nov. 28.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims,” officers said in a release.

Officers said the vehicle is a white, Lexus four-door sedan IS250.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help.

They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

Click to play video: 'Mistrial declared in Danny Masterson rape trial, jury ‘hopelessly deadlocked’'
Mistrial declared in Danny Masterson rape trial, jury ‘hopelessly deadlocked’
Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimeTPStoronto sexual assault investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers