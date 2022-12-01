Man charged in connection with sexual assaults, Toronto police seek other victims

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested in connection with an investigation into at least two separate incidents of sexual assault, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 30 at around 2:50 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Beverly Street and Dundas Street West area.

Officers said a woman got into a man’s vehicle in the area of Bathurst Street and King Street and was driven to the Beverly Street and Dundas Street West area where she was sexually assaulted.

In a separate incident, police said a 26-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road area on Oct. 22, at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a woman got into a man’s vehicle and was driven to the Queen Street West and Dovercourt area where she was allegedly held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Officers said on Nov. 25, Naren Paranthaman, 24, from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one count of extortion.

Police said he appeared in court on Nov. 28.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims,” officers said in a release.

Officers said the vehicle is a white, Lexus four-door sedan IS250.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help.

They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.