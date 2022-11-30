Arrest made after Toronto teacher had ‘sexual relationship’ with young student: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve made an arrest after a Toronto teacher had a “sexual relationship” with a young student several years ago.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said between 2014 and 2016, the teacher worked at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute in the city’s east end, near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East.

Police allege that during their employment at the school, the teacher had a sexual relationship with a student “who was a young person at the time.”

On Monday, 38-year-old Toronto resident Tin-Gee Wong was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Wong is currently a teacher at the Toronto District School Board’s Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, located near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue in the east end, police said.

Officers said they’re concerned there may be more victims and asked anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Wong is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

Global News has reached out to the Toronto District School Board for comment.