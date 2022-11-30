Hundreds of charges laid in province-wide child exploitation investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of charges have been laid across Ontario in connection with a provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said during October, 27 police services conducted 255 investigations, completed 168 search warrants and seized 1,032 devices during the strategy, known as Project MAVERICK.

“In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers said during the investigations, 61 victims were identified and were “referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance.”

Another 60 children were safeguarded, police said.

Officers said there are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

The project included the Ministry of the Attorney General and Solicitor General, and 27 police agencies including Barrie, Durham, Guelph, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara, Ottawa, Peterborough, York and Toronto.



Toronto police said during October, the force's internet child exploitation (I.C.E.) team conducted 24 search warrants in 20 days, arrested 23 people and laid 96 criminal charges. "Since the provincial strategy began in 2006, it has completed 65,564 investigations and laid 24,608 charges against 6,540 people," police said. "A total of 3,470 victims have been identified worldwide."

Toronto police (TPS) said 131 devices allegedly containing images of child sexual abuse and exploitation were seized.

The force said 22 victims were identified, and 10children were safeguarded.

“In one instance, members of TPS, with the assistance of international partners, identified a person of interest on the dark web who was planning on kidnapping and abusing young children,” police said in a news release. “TPS and OPP members investigated the accused’s location and traveled to a remote Northern Ontario town to execute search warrants and make an arrest.”

The OPP said the investigations continue. Anyone with information regarding any child exploitation investigation is asked to contact their local police.

-more to come…