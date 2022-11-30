1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Fleet and Bastion streets at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two people were arguing in a residential building.

Officers said the victim suffered “multiple stab wounds.”

They were taken to hospital via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

STABBING:

Fleet St & Bastion St

1:30am

– reports of 2 ppl in an argument in a residential building

– the victim suffered multiple stab wounds

– the suspect fled but was later arrested

– the victim was transported to hosp via emerg run with life threatening inj#GO2333040

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 30, 2022