Crime

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 7:23 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Fleet and Bastion streets at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two people were arguing in a residential building.

Officers said the victim suffered “multiple stab wounds.”

They were taken to hospital via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

