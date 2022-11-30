1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Fleet and Bastion streets at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said two people were arguing in a residential building.
Read more: 2 men charged after firearm, drugs seized in Oshawa, Ont.
Read More
Officers said the victim suffered “multiple stab wounds.”
Trending Now
-
The 20 richest neighbourhoods across Canada
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement
Trending Now
They were taken to hospital via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries.
Comments