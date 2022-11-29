Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged after firearm, drugs seized in Oshawa, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 1:56 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Two men have been arrested after a firearm and drugs were seized in Oshawa, police say.

Durham regional police said on Nov. 25 at around 7:45 p.m., officers received a report that a female had been dragged into a residence in the Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South area.

Police said two men were located and arrested.

Officers said a loaded firearm and a quantity of fentanyl were seized.

Read more: Teen charged in connection with stabbing in Bowmanville, police say

According to police, the female victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“This is an isolated incident, as the involved persons are known to each other, and there is no risk to public safety,” officers said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 33-year-old Victor Boodoo from Oshawa is facing 20 charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, three counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police said 31-year-old Jordan Loveday from Oshawa was charged with possession of fentanyl, breach of probation and forcible confinement.

Officers said both were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeFentanylDrugsOshawaDurham Regional PoliceFirearmDRPSOshawa crimeoshawa firearms
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers