2 men charged after firearm, drugs seized in Oshawa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested after a firearm and drugs were seized in Oshawa, police say.

Durham regional police said on Nov. 25 at around 7:45 p.m., officers received a report that a female had been dragged into a residence in the Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South area.

Police said two men were located and arrested.

Officers said a loaded firearm and a quantity of fentanyl were seized.

According to police, the female victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“This is an isolated incident, as the involved persons are known to each other, and there is no risk to public safety,” officers said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 33-year-old Victor Boodoo from Oshawa is facing 20 charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, three counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police said 31-year-old Jordan Loveday from Oshawa was charged with possession of fentanyl, breach of probation and forcible confinement.

Officers said both were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.