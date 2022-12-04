Police investigation in Winnipeg’s North End leads to aggravated assault arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A police investigation in Winnipeg’s North End on Dec. 1 led to the arrest of a woman in connection to an aggravated assault that took place last month.

At 8 p.m. last Thursday officers saw an alleged stolen vehicle — 2018 Audi A5 Quattro — in the city’s North End.

Officers attempted a traffic stop at Pritchard Ave and McGregor Street, when the lone driver of the vehicle rammed their police cruiser, rendering it inoperable.

The vehicle and driver fled the area and became involved in a collision at Main Street and Cathedral Avenue.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

As a result of the collision, the other vehicle’s driver suffered an upper-body injury and was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

Officers worked with multiple city-wide units to locate the suspect, who they found hiding in the rear lane of Bannerman Avenue and Main Street. She was arrested without further incident.

They recovered a large knife near the abandoned vehicle and a matching sheath on the suspect.

The suspect was then linked to an aggravated assault that occurred on Nov 6 where police say she went to a home in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue and threatened to kill the 55-year-old male resident who was known to her.

Police say she shot through the front door of the home and the man inside went to the hospital and received treatment for a lower-body injury.

A 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg now faces several charges and is in custody.