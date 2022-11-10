Suspect in Winnipeg bus stop knifepoint robberies now charged in sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A man already charged in connection with two violent robberies at a Winnipeg bus stop is now also accused in a sexual assault that happened at another city bus stop over the weekend.

Police previously said a woman in her 20s was attacked and sexually assaulted at a bus stop near Chancellor Drive and Pembina Highway around midnight Nov. 5.

Investigators said a man armed with a large kitchen knife threatened the victim while she waited for a bus, demanding she remove her clothes before physically and sexually assaulting her.

The assault was interrupted by an arriving bus and the suspect fled on foot with the woman’s property, police said.

The woman suffered several lacerations and injuries to her upper body, investigators said.

On Thursday police announced a suspect arrested Tuesday in connection with a pair of robberies at a bus stop at Keewatin Street and Burrows Avenue last week, is facing further charges in connection with the assault at the bus stop in Fort Richmond.

The 18-year-old man is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect remains in police custody.

