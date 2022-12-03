Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man charged with 2nd degree murder

See more sharing options

Police have charged an Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man for second-degree murder in the death of an Alberta Beach man.

On Thursday night, police received a firearms complaint at a home on Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation near Glenevis.

Police found 53-year-old Troy Pearce at the scene with serious injuries, however after RCMP performed first aid, EMS declared the man dead.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes started an investigation as the circumstances surrounding Pearce’s death warranted a deeper look into the crime.

On Friday, charges were laid against 29-year-old Emery Joseph Mustus.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Monday.