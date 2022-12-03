Menu

Crime

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man charged with 2nd degree murder

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 4:59 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Police have charged an Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man for second-degree murder in the death of an Alberta Beach man.

On Thursday night, police received a firearms complaint at a home on Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation near Glenevis.

Police found 53-year-old Troy Pearce at the scene with serious injuries, however after RCMP performed first aid, EMS declared the man dead.

Trending Now

Read more: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton shooting death

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes started an investigation as the circumstances surrounding Pearce’s death warranted a deeper look into the crime.

On Friday, charges were laid against 29-year-old Emery Joseph Mustus.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Monday.

