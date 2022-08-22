2nd-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have laid charges in the death of a 25-year-old man earlier this month.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, police were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of 118 Avenue and 96 Street.

A 25-year-old man, who has since been identified as Owen Baptiste, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Monday that Baptiste died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled homicide.

On Saturday, police said 23-year-old Singer Bird was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

