Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton shooting death

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 5:51 pm
A file photo of the street sign for 118 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton. View image in full screen
A file photo of the street sign for 118 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton. Eric Beck/ Global News

Edmonton police have laid charges in the death of a 25-year-old man earlier this month.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, police were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of 118 Avenue and 96 Street.

Read more: Police investigate homicide in central Edmonton, say victim was 25 years old

A 25-year-old man, who has since been identified as Owen Baptiste, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Monday that Baptiste died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled homicide.

On Saturday, police said 23-year-old Singer Bird was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

