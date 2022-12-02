‘Rapid increases in respiratory illnesses’ seen among children, seniors across Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is making a push for vaccinations and other precautions in light of rapid increases in various respiratory illnesses across the region, and B.C. in general.

“Across B.C., a number of children are being hospitalized with significant respiratory conditions,” an Interior Health representative said in an email.

“This November, Interior Health has had approximately 3,300 pediatric respiratory-related emergency department visits, about 131 visits a day,” Interior Health said.

1:57 Drop in COVID attention could lead to deadly new variant, WHO warns

“This is higher than previous years. In the peak of respiratory season prior to COVID, we would typically see closer to 2,200 to 2,700 cases.”

Story continues below advertisement

Typical November emergency visits were closer to 1,350 on average.

Interior Health also had 106 admissions in November, which is reflective of the overall increase in cases.

For children and seniors, Interior Health said respiratory illnesses can make people more vulnerable to other illnesses, and, in some cases, children are being hospitalized with significant respiratory conditions.

With these numbers front and centre, Interior Health is urging people to do everything possible to protect their children and themselves. It suggests breaking the chain of transmission through immunization, hand washing and staying away from others when sick.

It recommends contacting a healthcare provider if there’s a persistent high fever or difficulty breathing.