Politics

Hamilton seeks extension of free kids rides on HSR amid still-slumping ridership and revenue

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 1:05 pm
Hamilton's transit service is looking to extend a kids ride free program with ridership still below pre-pandemic levels. View image in full screen
Hamilton's transit service is looking to extend a kids ride free program with ridership still below pre-pandemic levels. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Hamilton councillors are asking staff to study the feasibility of expanding a free transit pilot program for children.

Kids in the 6-to-12 age group can currently ride HSR buses for free with a PRESTO card as part of an initiative that aims to recover ridership and revenue that was lost during the pandemic.

Read more: Hamilton councillors vote for pilot offering free transit to kids amid ridership recovery effort

A public works report recommended extending the measure to keep up month-by-month “steady increases” the service has been seeing.

City staff suggest workers and students yet to return to work or school, as well as individuals with health issues avoiding large groups are what is holding back a full rebound in overall ridership.

Council approved the 18-month pilot project in October 2021 and are looking to keep it going through 2023.

The initiative allowed the city’s public works general manager to go ahead with promotions and additional programs designed to assist with financial needs and ridership recovery.

Finance reports are predicting 2022 will see revenue shortfall of approximately $12.6 million with ridership only at 78 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

Read more: Transit officials, Hamilton councillors hope incentives will bring back HSR riders

HSR manager of customer service Nancy Purser told councillors the service is focusing on youths since they represent the “future” of ridership.

Amid the forthcoming study, Stoney Creek (Ward 10) Coun. Jeff Beattie has asked if the kids program can be expanded to include children aged six to 14.

“It’s an economical way to grow that cohort,” Beattie suggested.

Staff are expected to submit their review to council in the first half of 2023.

