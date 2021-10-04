Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Transit officials, Hamilton councillors hope incentives will bring back HSR riders

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 4, 2021 4:41 pm
Hamilton's transit ridership has plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hope incentives will help win back some of those riders. View image in full screen
Hamilton's transit ridership has plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hope incentives will help win back some of those riders. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Children aged 6 to 12 will soon be able to ride the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) for free with a PRESTO card, as part of a one-year pilot project.

That’s one of several incentives approved by Hamilton’s public works committee, as the city’s transit system tries to recover riders lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Most HSR routes resuming pre-pandemic service in September along with PRESTO price hike

“This is something that we’ve discussed previously with HSR,” says Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko, “to encourage the next generation of ridership.”

Danko says he’s hopeful children who take advantage of the offer will become “a customer for life.”

The HSR, pending council approval, is also poised to reduce from 11 to eight the number of weekly rides needed to qualify for its loyalty program as of Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton’s transit strategy on pause due to COVID-19 uncertainty

Transit director Maureen Cosyn Heath believes the benefits of the incentives are twofold: “A, we’re providing benefit at a very difficult time for the community and B, we’re hoping to increase future ridership as recovery continues.”

The HSR is facing a revenue shortfall this year of $25.4 million, because of lost ridership due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The city says those financial losses that have been fully covered by the provincial government under its “safe restart” program.

Click to play video: 'Memorandum of understanding for Hamilton’s LRT signed at City Hall' Memorandum of understanding for Hamilton’s LRT signed at City Hall
Memorandum of understanding for Hamilton’s LRT signed at City Hall – Sep 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagHamilton COVID-19 tagHamilton LRT tagHSR tagHamilton transit tagHamilton Street Railway tagHamilton public transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers