Police seek to identify man after suspicious incident reported at Toronto school

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspicious incident in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 29, officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Beaton Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Police said at around 1 p.m., three students were in the school yard at Bowmore Road Junior Public School for gym class.

Officers said the students saw a man standing next to a vehicle on Gerrard Street East.

According to police, the door of the vehicle was open.

“The man was observed to be waving towards students in the school yard,” police alleged in a news release. “The man appeared to be motioning towards the open car door and possibly taking pictures with his phone.”

Police said the man then left in the vehicle, heading eastbound on Gerrard Street East.

Officers said the man is six-feet-tall, with a heavy build, black hair and a shaggy beard.

He was seen wearing a black jacket or sweater and black pants.

Officers said he was driving a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.