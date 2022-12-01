Menu

Crime

Toronto schools under lockdown after reports of person with a gun: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 2:15 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Two schools in Toronto are under lockdown after a person was reportedly seen with a gun, police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said officers were called to the Brockley Drive and Treewood Street area at 1 p.m.

Police said officers had received reports of a person with a gun in David and Mary Thomson Collegiate.

Officers said no injuries had been reported adding that the school had been placed into a lockdown.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said Donwood Park Public School had also been placed into lockdown.

Police said road closures were in effect in the area, and asked the public to “avoid the area.”

In an update, police said Lloyd Roberts Junior Public School, Charles Gordon Senior Public School, Edgewood Public School, northern College had been placed into hold and secures as a precaution.

