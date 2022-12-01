Menu

Crime

Vaughan woman charged after therapy sessions given using false identity: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 4:45 pm
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A Vaughan woman is facing charges after she was accused of providing unlicensed therapy sessions while using a false identity, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that between May 31 and June 21 of this year, a suspect provided unlicensed psychotherapy sessions at a clinic in Whitby.

Police said the suspect was not certified with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) to provide mental health care.

A total of 26 sessions were given using a fake identity, police said.

Read more: Toronto police seek suspect after woman robbed at ATM machine

Katayoon Masoumi Rad, 32, is facing a number of charges, including fraud under $5,000, false pretences, personation to gain advantage, forgery, uttering/using a forged document, and breach of a peace bond and false representation contrary to the Social Work and Social Service Work Act.

Police said the accused may have used the following aliases when giving sessions: Kathy Masoumi Rad, Kathy M. Guimond, Kathy Masoumirad Guimond, Kathy Mehranian and Kathy M. Rad.

The release said the clinic and the OCSWSSW have both co-operated with the investigation.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to anyone who has had sessions with Masoumi Rad.

Officers also encouraged those looking for mental health care to visit the OCSWSSW website to identify possible unregulated practitioners.

CrimeFraudWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceVaughanUnlicensed therapistUnlicensed therapist whitbyVaughan woman chargedWhitby unlicensed therapist
