Vaughan woman charged after therapy sessions given using false identity: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Vaughan woman is facing charges after she was accused of providing unlicensed therapy sessions while using a false identity, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that between May 31 and June 21 of this year, a suspect provided unlicensed psychotherapy sessions at a clinic in Whitby.

Police said the suspect was not certified with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) to provide mental health care.

A total of 26 sessions were given using a fake identity, police said.

Katayoon Masoumi Rad, 32, is facing a number of charges, including fraud under $5,000, false pretences, personation to gain advantage, forgery, uttering/using a forged document, and breach of a peace bond and false representation contrary to the Social Work and Social Service Work Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the accused may have used the following aliases when giving sessions: Kathy Masoumi Rad, Kathy M. Guimond, Kathy Masoumirad Guimond, Kathy Mehranian and Kathy M. Rad.

The release said the clinic and the OCSWSSW have both co-operated with the investigation.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to anyone who has had sessions with Masoumi Rad.

Officers also encouraged those looking for mental health care to visit the OCSWSSW website to identify possible unregulated practitioners.