Toronto police seek suspect after woman robbed at ATM machine

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect wanted after a woman reported she was robbed while depositing money into an ATM machine at a bank.

Police said on Oct. 16, the woman went to a bank in the Bloor and Bathurst streets area.

She used the ATM machine to make a deposit when a man approached her and took the money, police said.

The man then fled eastbound on Bloor Street.

Police said the woman tried to chase the suspect but was “pushed and threatened by him.”

The suspect is described as a man, around 45 to 55 years old, with a thin build, medium-length, salt and pepper hair, and a black and grey beard.

He was wearing a black pea coat, dark pants, and black boots at the time of the robbery.