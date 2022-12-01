Winter tires mandatory in Quebec starting Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Hitting the road? Don’t forget that winter tires are mandatory in Quebec for the next three months.

All motorized vehicles registered in the province must be equipped with them from Thursday, Dec. 1 until March 15.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), the province’s automobile insurance board, says the four tires must meet “established standards” and must be in good condition.

Winter tires are also obligatory for rental passenger vehicles, as well as mopeds, motorized scooters and motorcycles.

There are a few exceptions to the rule, but not many. For example, vehicles with dealership licence plates do not have to meet the requirement. A full list of exceptions is available on the SAAQ’s website.

The SAAQ says the specialized tires are mandatory in the cold months because they provide better grip on ice and snow, as well as when the temperature drops below 7 C.

Drivers caught without appropriate winter tires could face fines up to $300 — and that’s not including costs.

— with files from The Canadian Press