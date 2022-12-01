Winter weather travel alert in effect for London, Ont. Thursday morning

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London, Ont., area for Thursday morning.
Icy and slippery road conditions are expected across the region as snowfall amounts are predicted to reach nearly two centimetres.
Additionally, strong winds with gusts up to 60 km/h and flurries are expected to continue through the morning. Travel may be difficult due to reduced visibility from blowing snow, the alert said.
The weather advisory is in effect for:
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex Count
Conditions are expected to improve later this morning as winds ease.
