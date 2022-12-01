Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter weather travel alert in effect for London, Ont. Thursday morning

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 7:45 am
saskatchewan-snow-weather-alert View image in full screen
High winds and falling snow made for low visibility in London, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London, Ont., area for Thursday morning.

Icy and slippery road conditions are expected across the region as snowfall amounts are predicted to reach nearly two centimetres.

Additionally, strong winds with gusts up to 60 km/h and flurries are expected to continue through the morning. Travel may be difficult due to reduced visibility from blowing snow, the alert said.

Read more: Strong winds forecasted across southern Ontario as winter storm hits the north

The weather advisory is in effect for:

Trending Now
Trending Now
  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex Count

Conditions are expected to improve later this morning as winds ease.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Insider tips for your holiday getaway'
Insider tips for your holiday getaway
Environment CanadaLdnontWinter weatherSnowfallLondon ONTStrong WindsTravel advisoryDec. 1
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers