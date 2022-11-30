Strong winds forecasted across southern Ontario as winter storm hits the north

Send this page to someone via email

A large part of Ontario is under weather alerts as Environment Canada forecasts strong winds in the south and a continued winter storm in the north.

The agency is forecasting winds up to 80 km/h for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton and Toronto, as a strong cold front moves through the province today.

Environment Canada says the strongest winds of up to 90 km/h are forecasted along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, with wind warnings issued for the Niagara and Kingston areas.

The agency says those winds are expected to ease into tonight.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for a swath of northern Ontario from Sault Ste. Marie through Attawapiskat.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says those areas could see a mix of high winds and snowfall, with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres by Thursday morning.