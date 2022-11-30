Strong winds forecasted across southern Ontario as winter storm hits the north

A large part of Ontario is under weather alerts as Environment Canada forecasts strong winds in the south and a continued winter storm in the north.
The agency is forecasting winds up to 80 km/h for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton and Toronto, as a strong cold front moves through the province today.
Environment Canada says the strongest winds of up to 90 km/h are forecasted along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, with wind warnings issued for the Niagara and Kingston areas.
Read more: Strong winds expected in Toronto on Wednesday, Environment Canada says
The agency says those winds are expected to ease into tonight.
Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for a swath of northern Ontario from Sault Ste. Marie through Attawapiskat.
Environment Canada says those areas could see a mix of high winds and snowfall, with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres by Thursday morning.
