Weather

Strong winds forecasted across southern Ontario as winter storm hits the north

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 10:45 am
Passengers step off a streetcar during a snowy day in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.
Passengers step off a streetcar during a snowy day in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.

A large part of Ontario is under weather alerts as Environment Canada forecasts strong winds in the south and a continued winter storm in the north.

The agency is forecasting winds up to 80 km/h for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton and Toronto, as a strong cold front moves through the province today.

Environment Canada says the strongest winds of up to 90 km/h are forecasted along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, with wind warnings issued for the Niagara and Kingston areas.

Read more: Strong winds expected in Toronto on Wednesday, Environment Canada says

The agency says those winds are expected to ease into tonight.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for a swath of northern Ontario from Sault Ste. Marie through Attawapiskat.

Environment Canada says those areas could see a mix of high winds and snowfall, with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres by Thursday morning.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

