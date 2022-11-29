Menu

Weather

Strong winds expected in Toronto on Wednesday, Environment Canada says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 7:04 am
The downtown Toronto skyline. View image in full screen
The downtown Toronto skyline. Ari Rabinovitch / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying strong winds are expected in the city on Wednesday.

The agency said westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected on Wednesday afternoon, lasting until Wednesday evening “in the wake of (a) strong cold front.”

Read more: Toronto releases winter weather cleanup plan (Nov. 17, 2022)

“The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur,” the statement read.

Environment Canada said the winds are expected to ease from west to east on Wednesday night.

The agency warned that strong winds can toss loose objects and may cause tree branches to break.

Story continues below advertisement

“Isolated utility outages may occur,” Environment Canada said.

