Strong winds expected in Toronto on Wednesday, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying strong winds are expected in the city on Wednesday.

The agency said westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected on Wednesday afternoon, lasting until Wednesday evening “in the wake of (a) strong cold front.”

“The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur,” the statement read.

Environment Canada said the winds are expected to ease from west to east on Wednesday night.

The agency warned that strong winds can toss loose objects and may cause tree branches to break.

“Isolated utility outages may occur,” Environment Canada said.