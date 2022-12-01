Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 6:20 am
Police on scene following a shooting at King and Shaw streets on Nov. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting at King and Shaw streets on Nov. 30, 2022. Global News

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Shaw and King streets at around 8:45 p.m.

Acting Inspector Roger Desrochers told reporters that officers were initially unable to find the victim at the scene.

It was later determined that the victim made their own way to hospital, Desrochers said.

Read more: Woman in critical condition, man with life-threatening injuries after Toronto shooting

Desrochers added that although the man is in life-threatening condition, he is expected to survive.

He said the shooting involves the apartment building nearby but said investigators are still trying to determine the exact location.

There are no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

