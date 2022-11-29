Menu

Crime

Woman in critical condition after Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 8:21 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Hymus Road at around 7:26 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a woman with “several” gunshot wounds who was rushed to hospital.

Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the woman to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

The suspect fled the area, according to police.

Police identify victim killed in Toronto shooting
Police identify victim killed in Toronto shooting
Multiple road closures were in effect immediately after the incident as police set up their investigation.

