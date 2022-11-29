Woman in critical condition after Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Hymus Road at around 7:26 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a woman with “several” gunshot wounds who was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the woman to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

The suspect fled the area, according to police.

Multiple road closures were in effect immediately after the incident as police set up their investigation.