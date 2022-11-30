Menu

Crime

Man with suspected gang ties charged after loaded ‘ghost gun’ found in Delta, B.C. truck

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 4:45 pm
The Delta Police Department is investigating after two loaded guns, including a "ghost gun" were recovered from a truck during a traffic stop on Nov. 24, 2022.
The Delta Police Department is investigating after two loaded guns, including a "ghost gun" were recovered from a truck during a traffic stop on Nov. 24, 2022. Handout/Delta Police Department

A 32-year-old man with suspected gang ties has been charged with multiple firearms offences after two loaded guns, including a “ghost gun,” were found in a truck in Delta, B.C.

Delta police pulled the truck over on Nov. 24 at 4:20 am. at 80th Avenue and Scott Road for not having any lights on. One of two officers conducting the traffic stop saw a loaded handgun in “plain view,” and the driver was arrested, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Upon searching the truck, officers uncovered a second, loaded “ghost gun.”

Read more: Six men charged following B.C. anti-gang unit investigation into Wolfpack drug trafficking

“A ghost gun is a firearm that is produced or partially produced through the manufacturing of some parts using machining and/or 3-D printing, making the gun untraceable,” reads the release from the Delta Police Department.

The suspect was charged with four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted oversized magazine. He was also charged with two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a license, and two counts of occupying a vehicle knowing such a weapon was inside.

Delta police said the man is known to them and “believed to be connected to the current B.C. gang conflict.” He will remain in custody until his scheduled court appearance on Dec. 2.

