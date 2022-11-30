Six men charged following B.C. anti-gang unit investigation into Wolfpack drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has led to a number of organized crime-related charges against alleged Wolfpack-aligned drug traffickers, B.C. police say.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC, B.C.’s anti-gang unit, announced Wednesday one of their investigations has led to charges against six men.

“In July 2020, CFSEU-BC began an investigation into the alleged drug trafficking activities of a group of alleged Wolfpack drug traffickers operating in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” CFSEU-BC staff said in a release.

“As a result, a number of suspects were identified and between October 2020 and May 2021, multiple search warrants were executed on residences at various Vancouver locations.”

Through the investigation, seven prohibited and restricted firearms were seized along with 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, six kilograms of methamphetamine, 72 kilograms of cutting agents, $160,000 cash and three vehicles.

“This lengthy and complex investigation resulted in significant seizures of potentially deadly drugs and serious charges against those who take advantage of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, CFSEU-BC’s chief officer.

“Our mandate and ability to investigate anywhere across the Province allows us to target gang members and groups who impact public safety in multiple communities.

“The Wolfpack has been at the center of violence and drug trafficking for over two decades and we will continue to aggressively pursue them.”

Three of the men charged are in custody, while three remain at large.

Joseph Ebert Charles Lowley, 39, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan, 27, has been charged with commission of an offence for criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking in controlled substance, possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a loaded unloaded with ammo prohibited restricted firearm, possess non-firearm unauthorized, possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking.

Roger Alfredo Bardales Medina, 30, has been charged with commission of an offence for criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking in controlled substance, possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a loaded unloaded with ammo prohibited restricted firearm, possess non-firearm unauthorized, possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking.

Hemen Hewa Saed, 30, has been charged with commission of an offence for criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking in controlled substance, and possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking.

Diego Maradona Saed, 23, has been charged with commission of an offence for criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking in controlled substance, possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a loaded unloaded with ammo prohibited restricted firearm, and possessing a non-firearm unauthorized.

Howjeen Saed, 27, has been charged with commission of an offence for criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking in controlled substance, possessing a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a loaded unloaded with ammo prohibited restricted firearm, and possessing a non-firearm unauthorized.

“Diego Saed, Joseph Lowley and Roger Bardales Medina have not been located and are currently wanted on warrants in relation to their charges,” police said.

Anyone with potential information regarding the suspects is asked to contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or local police.