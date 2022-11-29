Menu

Canada

25-year-old Calgary man charged with cross-border drug trafficking

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 3:58 pm
Officials seized 53 kilograms of cocaine at the Coutts border crossing, Nov. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Officials seized 53 kilograms of cocaine at the Coutts border crossing, Nov. 21, 2022. Courtesy of: Alberta RCMP

A 25-year-old Calgary man has been arrested for trafficking drugs across the border at Coutts, Alta.

The Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) — a joint force operation between the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency and Calgary Police Service — seized 53 kilograms of cocaine from a commercial transport truck following a secondary investigation on Nov. 21.

“The drugs, which have a street value of approximately $5.3 million, were hidden within a shipment of produce and have been referred over to IBET for further investigation,” Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

5 arrested, more expected to be charged in Edmonton and Sherwood Park drug investigation

Jagroop Singh, the truck’s driver, has been charged with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He is set to appear in Lethbridge provincial court Tuesday.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” said Brad Wozny, CBSA’s regional director general.

“By stopping illegal drugs at the border, we’re keeping our communities safe. This seizure is another great example of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA, the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service in securing our borders.”

