5 arrested, more expected to be charged in Edmonton and Sherwood Park drug investigation

Five people have been arrested and more busts are expected in a drug trafficking investigation in Sherwood Park and Edmonton.

Police said for months, the Strathcona County RCMP municipal drug unit investigated drug trafficking activities in the two cities. Police searched a house in Edmonton and said they found over 1.1 kilograms of cocaine, 225 grams of fentanyl, nearly a kilogram of meth, magic mushrooms and over 2,000 prescription pills. RCMP also found cash and a gun with ammunition.

The names of those charged haven’t been released, but police said they are expected to face several charges related to drug trafficking. Two of the suspects are also facing charges related to possessing a prohibited firearm.

RCMP said they are still investigating and expect that more people will be arrested. They ask those with information about illegal drug activity to contact their local police.