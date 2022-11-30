Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. sends 2 to hospital: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 30, 2022 11:47 am
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont. police say they are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle collision in the city’s south end that sent two people to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of Wellington Road just south of Wilkins Street, around 5:20 p.m., police said. One driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.

Read more: Former London, Ont. constable accused of sexual assault, harassment

Police say two drivers, one a 44-year-old man, the other a 53-year-old man, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and were in good condition as of Tuesday evening.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The collision shut down Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Southdale Road for roughly two hours.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
LondonCollisionLondon PoliceLondon OntarioLondon Police Servicesouth londonWellington RoadLondon CrashNon-life-threatening InjuriesLondon collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers