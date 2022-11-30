Multi-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. sends 2 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont. police say they are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle collision in the city’s south end that sent two people to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of Wellington Road just south of Wilkins Street, around 5:20 p.m., police said. One driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.

Police say two drivers, one a 44-year-old man, the other a 53-year-old man, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and were in good condition as of Tuesday evening.

The collision shut down Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Southdale Road for roughly two hours.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.