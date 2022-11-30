Police requesting public assistance after 15-year-old girl shot in drive-by

Send this page to someone via email

Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting where a 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

In a release, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident occurred on Nov. 18 at around 1:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old girl was shot while walking with her family near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue Q South.

“A white car, with multiple people inside, pulled up and one of the occupants shot at the victim,” the SPS said.

“The vehicle then fled westbound on 20th Street…. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The serious assault unit is continuing to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information to contact 306-975-8300 or anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anyone with video surveillance of the area is asked to check footage from that date and time.