Crime

Police requesting public assistance after 15-year-old girl shot in drive-by

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 11:47 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service serious assault unit is requesting the public's assistance following a drive-by shooting where a 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital. File/Getty

Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting where a 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

In a release, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident occurred on Nov. 18 at around 1:30 a.m.

Read more: Wanted Saskatoon man arrested after tactical response at home

A 15-year-old girl was shot while walking with her family near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue Q South.

“A white car, with multiple people inside, pulled up and one of the occupants shot at the victim,” the SPS said.

Saskatoon police supplied photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police supplied photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Saskatoon Police Service

“The vehicle then fled westbound on 20th Street…. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The serious assault unit is continuing to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information to contact 306-975-8300 or anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anyone with video surveillance of the area is asked to check footage from that date and time.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police investigate death of 20-year-old woman'
Saskatoon police investigate death of 20-year-old woman
