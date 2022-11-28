Menu

Crime

Wanted Saskatoon man arrested after tactical response at home

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 1:35 pm
Inside the home, police located a handgun, ammunition, a ballistic vest, and seven grams of methamphetamine. View image in full screen
Inside the home, police located a handgun, ammunition, a ballistic vest, and seven grams of methamphetamine. File / Global News

A 35-year-old man was arrested this weekend that police said was unlawfully at large. The arrest came after an investigation at a residence in the 20 block of Barr Place on Nov. 26.

Multiple units, including tactical support, responded to a home in an attempt to locate the man. Officers were able to convince the suspect to exit the house without incident.

Inside the home, police located a handgun, ammunition, a ballistic vest, and seven grams of methamphetamine.

Police did not specify what offence the suspect was previously wanted for.

The investigation is still ongoing.

