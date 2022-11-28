Wanted Saskatoon man arrested after tactical response at home

A 35-year-old man was arrested this weekend that police said was unlawfully at large. The arrest came after an investigation at a residence in the 20 block of Barr Place on Nov. 26.
Multiple units, including tactical support, responded to a home in an attempt to locate the man. Officers were able to convince the suspect to exit the house without incident.
Read more: Lawn mower thrown and man stabbed in Saskatoon altercation
Read More
Inside the home, police located a handgun, ammunition, a ballistic vest, and seven grams of methamphetamine.
Trending Now
-
‘Zombie’ virus revived after 50,000 years trapped in Siberian permafrost
-
What are ‘Buy Nothing’ groups? Experts say trend can help Canadians handle inflation
Trending Now
Police did not specify what offence the suspect was previously wanted for.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Comments