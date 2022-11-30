Snowfall mayhem delays Metro Vancouver commuters for hours Tuesday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers across the Lower Mainland were delayed Tuesday evening due to the heavy snowfall the region experienced throughout the night.

Some drivers were stuck for hours on major routes, including Highway 1 and Highway 91, especially the Alex Fraser Bridge area.

The Alex Fraser Bridge was completely shut down in both directions after multiple buses and semi-trucks spun out, leaving tow trucks and snowplows with no room to get through.

“We are here for the last three hours and as you can see, no food, no drink,” Muhammad Ali told Global News Tuesday evening at the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Marco Yakzan’s car was stuck on a hill on Royal Oak Avenue, south of Deer Lake Parkway, for three hours. He was warning others to turn back around.

“Some people are stubborn and they still go up and then they get stuck,” he said.

“It is too icy and no one can get up at all.”

People spent much of the evening inching their way home. Highway 1 on both sides of the Portman Bridge was at a near standstill for much of the evening.

BC Hydro said the winter conditions knocked out power for 50,000 British Columbians Tuesday evening.

By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, crews had restored power to about 30,000 customers.

“Our crews have been working throughout the night,” said Mora Scott, a BC Hydro spokesperson.

“Crews have experienced some delays reaching troubled areas due to poor road conditions and ferry cancellations, however, all crews will be working around the clock until power is restored.”

Environment Canada has a number of ongoing special weather alerts and warnings.

For B.C., as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there are 12 snowfall or winter storm warnings still in effect.

That includes the Boundary, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky, Kootenay Lake, North Coast, North Thompson, West Kootenay and Whistler areas.

2:37 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 29

As of 7 a.m., most BC Ferries sailings are scheduled to go ahead for the day.

There have been some cancellations due to crew availability as the Kuper sailings for Chemainus, Penelakut Island and Thetis Island have been cancelled.

For a more complete list and up-to-date info regarding sailings, information is posted on the BC Ferries website.