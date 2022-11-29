Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Up to 35 cm of snow forecast for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 11:25 am
FILE. A snow plow clears the highway.
FILE. A snow plow clears the highway. Global News

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for parts of B.C. Tuesday, drawing attention to potentially dangerous conditions expected on several mountain passes.

The Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, and the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, will be covered in a thick blanket of snow from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.

“Snowfall accumulation between 20 to 35 centimetres could create hazardous driving conditions. Also, blowing snow causing reduced visibility on the Okanagan Connector is expected tonight and early Wednesday,” reads the winter storm warning.

Click to play video: 'Tire safety: When should winter tires be replaced?'
Tire safety: When should winter tires be replaced?

The weather will start with a low-pressure system that will move onto Vancouver Island Tuesday.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Light snow will begin this afternoon and intensify tonight before ending early Wednesday afternoon,”  the national weather agency said.

“Wind gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour on the Okanagan Connector will give reduced visibility in blowing snow.”

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Environment CanadaWeatherCoquihallaWeather WarningOkanagan ConnectorHeavy Snowwinter snowstorm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers