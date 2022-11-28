Okanagan weather: More snow and a big cool down to end November

After a mostly cloudy weekend, sunny breaks started to return Monday while temperatures dropped to below freezing.
A big cool down will finish November with the mercury dropping to around -14 C early Tuesday and only making it up to around -8 C with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Steady snow is expected Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday with five to 15 centimetres possible by the end of Wednesday.
Double-digit, negative daytime highs start December on Thursday with morning lows in the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies with the chance of flurries.
The first weekend of the month will see a return to minus single-digit highs with more clouds and the chance of some flurries.
