Okanagan weather: More snow and a big cool down to end November

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 1:32 pm
Snow rolls back into the Okanagan Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Snow rolls back into the Okanagan Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

After a mostly cloudy weekend, sunny breaks started to return Monday while temperatures dropped to below freezing.

A big cool down will finish November with the mercury dropping to around -14 C early Tuesday and only making it up to around -8 C with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Steady snow is expected Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday with five to 15 centimetres possible by the end of Wednesday.

Double-digit, negative daytime highs start December on Thursday with morning lows in the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies with the chance of flurries.

The first weekend of the month will see a return to minus single-digit highs with more clouds and the chance of some flurries.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

