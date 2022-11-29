Snowfall warnings issued as winter storm hits B.C. Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings for many parts of B.C. Tuesday with “significant accumulations” expected.
Snow has already started to fall on parts of Vancouver Island.
Snowfall warnings are now in place for east, north and inland Vancouver Island, and Greater Victoria along with the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.
Warnings are also in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.
Environment Canada said residents should expect significant snowfall accumulations late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
In some areas, the snow will transition to rain early Wednesday morning, which could make for a difficult and slippery commute.
Strong southwest wind gusts of 40 to 70 km/h may cause snow-covered tree branches to break Wednesday morning, Environment Canada warned.
Snowfall accumulations will vary across the Lower Mainland. The heaviest snowfall is expected in North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected, with 25 centimetres due over higher terrain. For the city of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is anticipated. Richmond and Delta are in for five to 10 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.
For Chilliwack and Hope, 20 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening.
Here is a full breakdown of the areas where the storm is expected to hit, provided by Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.
Vancouver Island
Timeline:
- Snow will fall through the day on Tuesday but will change over to a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night.
- Victoria will likely see a change to rain Tuesday evening.
Snow by Tuesday night:
- Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands and west Vancouver Island: zero to five centimetres
- Malahat Highway and east Vancouver Island from Nanaimo south: 10 to 20 centimetres
- East Vancouver Island from Nanaimo north: 15 to 25 centimetres
- Inland Vancouver Island and Port Alberni: 15 to 25 centimetres
Wind:
- Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands and east Vancouver Island
- This evening could see southeast wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h and Wednesday morning could see westerly wind gusts of 80 km/h.
Concerns:
- Limited visibility on roads and highways with snow, wind and blowing snow.
- Power outages
- Ferry delays or cancellations
Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley
Timeline:
- Widespread snow will move in from west to east Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
- Heavy snow will continue Tuesday evening and overnight.
- Snow will change to rain Wednesday morning, except over some higher elevations.
- Don’t expect the rain to wash the snow away. The precipitation on Wednesday will be spotty, with a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries.
- Wednesday night and Thursday temperatures are expected to drop again.
- The next chance of snow is on Friday
Snow by Wednesday morning:
- North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge: 10 to 20 centimetres
- Higher elevations: Up to 25 centimetres
- Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford: 10 to 15 centimetres
- Richmond, Delta and White Rock: 5 to 10 centimetres
Wind:
- Tuesday afternoon and evening could see southeast winds between 40 and 60 km/h
- Wednesday morning could see westerly winds between 50 and 70 km/h
Concerns:
- Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning commute
- Power outages with heavy wet snow and strong winds
- Risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning in eastern Metro Vancouver and west Fraser Valley
- Ferry delays and cancellations
Central and east Fraser Valley
Timeline:
- Widespread snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
- Spotty snowfall through Wednesday
- Snow by Wednesday evening:
- Chilliwack and Hope: 20 to 25 centimetres
Concerns:
- Wednesday morning commute
- Power outages with heavy wet snow
- Risk of freezing rain
Howe Sound – Sea to Sky
Timeline:
- Heavy snow Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Snow:
- Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning: 25 to 30 centimetres
- Through Wednesday: 5 to 10 centimetres
Wind:
- Strong outflow winds with northern gusts to 90 km/h Tuesday afternoon, evening and overnight
- Wednesday morning could see westerly winds between 50 to 70 km/h
Concerns:
- Highways with snow and blowing snow, create limited visibility
- Power outages with heavy wet snow and strong winds
- Avoid the highways between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning
Coquihalla, Hope-Princeton and Connector
Timeline:
- Flurries on Tuesday
- Heavy snow will develop Tuesday late evening and continue overnight through Wednesday morning
- Spotty snowfall through Wednesday
Snow by late Wednesday:
- Coquihalla: 20 to 35 centimetres
- Hope-Princeton and Connector: 15 to 20 centimetres
Wind:
- Gusty winds on Wednesday
Concerns:
- Snow and blowing snow, create limited visibility
- Avoid highways from Tuesday evening through Wednesday
