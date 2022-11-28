B.C. South Coast gears up for first significant snowfall of the season

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s South Coast is bracing for what could be the first significant snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, most of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and Sea-to-Sky regions, warning of sub-zero temperatures and “snow with significant accumulations” arriving Tuesday.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the incoming system should hit Vancouver Island first.

“Initially, when that system moves in, it will be cold enough for snowfall. It will move in through the morning hours across Vancouver Island. Lower Mainland will be dry, but we are expecting that snow by afternoon hours,” Gordon said.

“So tomorrow afternoon’s commute, Tuesday afternoon, is not going to be good. Avoid the commute tomorrow afternoon. And then that snow will ramp up later tomorrow and become quite heavy.”

The anticipated snow and freezing temperatures have prompted the City of Vancouver to activate its coordinated response plan, including opening warming shelters in the Downtown Eastside, Fairview and Marpole neighbourhoods.

The city says its snow-clearing efforts will be focused on major roads and bus routes, bridges and bridge sidewalks, major streets near hospitals, four key pedestrian paths and the city’s 16 busiest bike routes.

TransLink is also gearing up for the snow, and says it is calling in extra staff to coordinate the response.

Initial plans include preparing teams to de-ice trolley lines, replacing articulated buses — which have trouble with hills during snow — with regular buses, preparing a de-icing train for SkyTrain tracks and switching Millennium Line trains into four-car configurations.

If conditions warrant it, the transit and transportation agency says it will equip buses with grippier “tire socks,” put brass ice “cutters” on trolley buses, add snow shuttles to UBC and add more staff.

Even so, TransLink is warning travellers to dress warmly and to build extra time into their commute.

It remains unclear exactly how much snow will fall, and Gordon said the timeline for it to melt is also in question.

Warmer, wetter air is forecast to blow into the region on Vancouver Island Tuesday night and in the Lower Mainland by Wednesday morning.

“Will it wash all that snowfall away? It really depends on how much rainfall we see,” she said.

“At this point it looks like that precipitation throughout the day on Wednesday is going to be quite spotty, so maybe not enough to wash all that snowfall away.”