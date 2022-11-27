B.C. South Coast could see snow Sunday night, more expected during week

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to feel like winter this week across B.C.’s South Coast as an arctic airmass moves over the province, bringing several chances of low-land coastal snow, according to Global BC’s senior meteorologist.

“The first chance for snowfall is Sunday night,” said Kristi Gordon.

“Southern Vancouver Island has the best chance of snow Sunday night and early Monday morning. Zero to five centimetres is possible. The snow will ease throughout the morning.”

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the Lower Mainland has a lower chance of snow Sunday night and early Monday morning.

“Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning brings the best chance for widespread snow across the South Coast,” Gordon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The commute home Tuesday and the morning commute on Wednesday could be impacted… The snow is expected to transition to rain during the day on Wednesday.”

2:42 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 26

A transition back to snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, however, conditions are expected to ease to flurries or spotty snow by this time, according to Environment Canada.

There is another chance for widespread snow late Friday into Saturday.

This forecast is based on the Sunday morning analysis. Residents should tune in during the week for the latest updates.

Slight changes in the temperature and the timing of a system can make or break a snow event across low-lying coastal regions.