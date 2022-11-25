Menu

Say it ain’t snow: Metro Vancouver could see flurries next week as mercury dips

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 10:10 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 25'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 25
There are two potential chances for snow in the forecast. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Metro Vancouverites will want to make sure they’ve got their all-season tires equipped next week, with chilly weather on the way and a chance of snow.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon says temperatures are set to drop across the province next week, as a pool of arctic air shifts down from the north.

Temperatures in southern B.C. are forecast to hover around 5 C below normal, while central and northern B.C. could see temperatures hitting 10 to 20 C below normal.

Gordon said the mercury should start to drop on the South Coast by Sunday, then dropping again Tuesday through Thursday as daytime highs range between 1 and 3 C, with temperatures below freezing overnight.

Read more: Winter storm watch issued for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

“Based on the current forecast, the first chance of snow is on Sunday evening. Temperatures will be low enough later in the day and overnight into Monday we could see some snow. This is not likely to be widespread, instead quite spotty. Some neighbourhoods could see snow while others don’t see any at all,” Gordon explained.

“The second chance, is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A low pressure system will move on shore at this time and the current models are predicting the Arctic will remain in place. However, there is a chance the temperatures will warm as this system moves over the region.”

Gordon stressed that the forecast was preliminary and could easily change.

People should continue to monitor the weather forecasts daily for updates on the situation.

“This is the difficulty with forecasting snow across the South Coast. A shift in only one or two degrees is difference between 0 to 15 centimeters of snow,” she said.

