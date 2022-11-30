Menu

Crime

Police say Hamilton vape and cannabis stores targeted in recent armed robberies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 8:59 am
Hamilton police say three shops selling cannabis and/or vape products were targeted by thieves in separate robberies on Nov. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say three shops selling cannabis and/or vape products were targeted by thieves in separate robberies on Nov. 29, 2022. Global News

Police are alerting cannabis and vape stores in the Hamilton area to be on guard following a series of robberies in the city on Tuesday.

Investigators say three separate businesses were held up by suspects, armed with some kind of a weapon.

Hamilton Police haven’t said yet if the men involved were looking for product, cash or both.

Detectives also didn’t reveal what time of day the stores were robbed.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

