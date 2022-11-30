Police say Hamilton vape and cannabis stores targeted in recent armed robberies

See more sharing options

Police are alerting cannabis and vape stores in the Hamilton area to be on guard following a series of robberies in the city on Tuesday.

Investigators say three separate businesses were held up by suspects, armed with some kind of a weapon.

Hamilton Police haven’t said yet if the men involved were looking for product, cash or both.

Detectives also didn’t reveal what time of day the stores were robbed.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.