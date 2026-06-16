CBSA seize 22 illegal firearms after Vancouver Island home search

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The Canada Border Services Agency says one person has been arrested and 22 illegal firearms, including multiple silencers, have been seized during a search on Vancouver Island.

The agency says in a release that its agents and police emergency response officers executed the search at a home in Sooke on April 22 after an investigation.

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The search turned up a large cache of weapons, including 15 long guns and seven handguns, as well as eight suppressors in various stages of assembly.

Authorities also found parts for firearms that are used for converting guns into fully automatic weapons, as well was some illicit drugs and a bulletproof vest.

The person arrested has since been released pending further investigation, and the authorities are reviewing the evidence for potential prosecution.

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No further details on the seizure have been released.