Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

CBSA seize 22 illegal firearms after Vancouver Island home search

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the uniform of a CBSA officer at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the uniform of a CBSA officer at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canada Border Services Agency says one person has been arrested and 22 illegal firearms, including multiple silencers, have been seized during a search on Vancouver Island.

The agency says in a release that its agents and police emergency response officers executed the search at a home in Sooke on April 22 after an investigation.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The search turned up a large cache of weapons, including 15 long guns and seven handguns, as well as eight suppressors in various stages of assembly.

Authorities also found parts for firearms that are used for converting guns into fully automatic weapons, as well was some illicit drugs and a bulletproof vest.

The person arrested has since been released pending further investigation, and the authorities are reviewing the evidence for potential prosecution.

Story continues below advertisement

No further details on the seizure have been released.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices