Crime

2 teens charged with murder of woman at central Hamilton apartment in mid-November

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 5:43 pm
Homicide detectives say they are still seeking another teen in the death of 38-year-old Danielle Strauss, found at a residence on Ferguson Avenue North. View image in full screen
Homicide detectives say they are still seeking another teen in the death of 38-year-old Danielle Strauss, found at a residence on Ferguson Avenue North. Hamilton police

Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in the mid-November death of a woman in central Hamilton.

Police say a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday following their arrest Monday afternoon on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus.

Investigators say the two were taken into custody without incident.

Homicide detectives are still seeking a 16-year-old boy also wanted for second-degree murder.

“The cause of death is not being released as it remains evidence,” Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Krista Lee-Ernst said in an email.

“Given the age of the suspects and the fact the case is before the courts, additional information will not be released.”

The body of 38-year-old Danielle Strauss was found by a building superintendent at her home on Ferguson Avenue North south of Barton Street before 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

“We do have evidence potentially that the drug subculture is involved in this case,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said in a press conference on Nov. 15.

“The specifics, that I don’t know. It’s way too early to even suggest that’s an actual motive for this.”

At the time, Bereziuk revealed that the persons of interest were discovered after police acquired hours of surveillance video from the scene.

Detectives say the case remains active and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

