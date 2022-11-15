Menu

Crime

Police deem death at central Hamilton apartment building a homicide

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:33 pm
Hamilton police are seeking four teens in connection with the death of Danielle Strauss, 38, found dead in an apartment on Ferguson Avenue North on Nov. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are seeking four teens in connection with the death of Danielle Strauss, 38, found dead in an apartment on Ferguson Avenue North on Nov. 10, 2022. Global News

The discovery of a woman found dead in her second-floor apartment in central Hamilton last week has now been deemed a homicide, according to police.

Detectives say they are seeking to speak to four teens, seen leaving the residence of the deceased early on Nov. 7, in hopes they may provide answers.

Police investigating suspicious death at central Hamilton apartment building

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said the body of 38-year-old Danielle Strauss was found by a building superintendent at her home on Ferguson Avenue North south of Barton Street before 11 a.m. Thursday morning.



“We do have evidence potentially that the drug subculture is involved in this case,” Bereziuk said.

“The specifics, that I don’t know. It’s way too early to even suggest that’s an actual motive for this.”

Bereziuk revealed that the persons of interest were discovered after police acquired hours of suveillance video from the scene.

Police have yet to ascertain the relationship of the teens to Strauss.

“I don’t know who these youths are just as of yet…. I think once we determine their identification, they will have more answers to that,” Bereziuk said.

“We’ve canvassed the building and we’ve spoken to numerous people within the building. They’ve provided statements.”

Toronto mayor calls for meeting with police, TDSB after high school student stabbed



Investigators believe they are seeking two 16-year-old boys and two 14-year-old girls and encouraging them to come forward.

Bereziuk did not reveal the cause of death, saying it remains evidence.

Anyone with informnation can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

