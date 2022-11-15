Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto high school reopens after life-threatening stabbing of Grade 12 student

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 8:45 am
A student suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
A student suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Toronto, police say. Global News / Chris Dunseith

Social workers are available to support staff and students at a reopened Toronto high school the day after a Grade 12 student was stabbed and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say Birchmount Park Collegiate in the city’s east end was placed on lockdown as officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside the high school just as students were being dismissed for the day.

They say a 17-year-old student suffering from apparent stab wounds was transported to hospital where he remained in critical condition Monday night.

Trending Now

Read more: Student, 17, with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Toronto school: police

The reported stabbing comes two weeks after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, another high school in the east end, left one student dead and injured another.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released further information about the student’s condition or possible suspects in Monday’s attack.

A police spokeswoman says they are waiting for an update from the divisional investigative team.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingToronto school stabbingBirchmount Park CollegiateBirchmount Park Collegiate stabbingstudent stabbed Toronto
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers