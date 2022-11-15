Toronto high school reopens after life-threatening stabbing of Grade 12 student

Send this page to someone via email

Social workers are available to support staff and students at a reopened Toronto high school the day after a Grade 12 student was stabbed and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say Birchmount Park Collegiate in the city’s east end was placed on lockdown as officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside the high school just as students were being dismissed for the day.

They say a 17-year-old student suffering from apparent stab wounds was transported to hospital where he remained in critical condition Monday night.

The reported stabbing comes two weeks after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, another high school in the east end, left one student dead and injured another.

Police have not released further information about the student’s condition or possible suspects in Monday’s attack.

A police spokeswoman says they are waiting for an update from the divisional investigative team.