Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating suspicious death at central Hamilton apartment building

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 2:12 pm
Hamilton Police investigate what they are calling a suspicious death in the central city View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate what they are calling a suspicious death in the central city . Global News

Hamilton Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in her apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Ferguson Avenue North at about 11 o’clock Thursday morning, where they say a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

A release sent out by Hamilton Police states it was “obvious” the woman was deceased.

Story continues below advertisement

After thoroughly searching the apartment complex, police say the evidence led detectives to be concerned about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Trending Now

Police believe she died late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Heyink at 905-546-2288.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

CrimePoliceHamiltonInvestigationSuspicious Deathferguson ave

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers