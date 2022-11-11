Police investigating suspicious death at central Hamilton apartment building

Hamilton Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Ferguson Avenue North at about 11 o’clock Thursday morning, where they say a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.
A release sent out by Hamilton Police states it was “obvious” the woman was deceased.
After thoroughly searching the apartment complex, police say the evidence led detectives to be concerned about the circumstances surrounding her death.
Police believe she died late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.
Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Heyink at 905-546-2288.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com
