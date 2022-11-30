Man dies in Dorval shooting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A man died following a shooting in Dorval on the West Island late Tuesday.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call alerted police to a man lying on the ground in a residential area near the intersection of Carson and Mimosa avenues.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 20s, had been shot in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

“Investigators are trying to find more information, some witnesses, so we can know if there was a gunshot heard by someone,” said SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

A security perimeter was set up in the area and the canine squad was called in.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. The homicide marks the 35th on Montreal police territory this year.

— with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines