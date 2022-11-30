Menu

Crime

Man dies in Dorval shooting Tuesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 7:18 am
One man is dead following shooting in Dorval. Tuesday, November 29, 2022. View image in full screen
One man is dead following shooting in Dorval. Tuesday, November 29, 2022. TVA

A man died following a shooting in Dorval on the West Island late Tuesday.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call alerted police to a man lying on the ground in a residential area near the intersection of Carson and Mimosa avenues.

Read more: Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

According to police, the victim, a man in his 20s, had been shot in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

“Investigators are trying to find more information, some witnesses, so we can know if there was a gunshot heard by someone,” said SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

A security perimeter was set up in the area and the canine squad was called in.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. The homicide marks the 35th on Montreal police territory this year.

with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2022 The Canadian Press

