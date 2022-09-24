Menu

Crime

Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 3:19 pm
Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are helping investigators in Longueuil, Que., with a double homicide from Friday evening just south of Montreal.

The SQ dispatched a mobile command centre on Saturday in the parking lot of a strip-mall where the killings took place. A 42-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were shot dead around 8:15 p.m.

Police say they found their bodies close to each other on the ground.

Montreal police make arrests in connection with Rockland mall homicide

Provincial police issued a statement saying they were brought into the investigation because of the severity of the crime and due to the current context of gun violence in the region.

Trending Stories

Initial information suggests the victims were targeted by gunfire from a vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived.

There have been no arrests and investigators are trying to determine if the people involved knew each other and whether the shooting was a settling of accounts.

