Crime

Watchdog deployed after police shoot allegedly armed man in Vancouver’s Gastown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 3:53 pm
Officers on scene after police shot an allegedly armed man in Gastown on Monday night. View image in full screen
Officers on scene after police shot an allegedly armed man in Gastown on Monday night. Shane MacKichan

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a transit police officer shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood during a weapons call Monday night.

In a media release, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said its officers and members of the Vancouver Police Department were called to the 300 block of West Cordova Street just after 10 p.m. to reports of a man threatening people with a weapon.

“During the interaction, shots were fired by Transit Police. A 38-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital, where he remains in police custody,” Transit police said.

“No officers were injured during the altercation.”

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all police-involved incidents resulting in serious harm or death, is reviewing the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video or information, is asked to contact the IIO via its witness line or through the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

