Armed suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Vancouver, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is in hospital after a police-involved shooting in East Vancouver’s Commercial Drive neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Police were called to a break-in at a building near Gore Ave. and Railway Street around 8:45 p.m.

While officers were responding to the call, VPD police tried to stop a vehicle that was leaving that area.

“The driver allegedly failed to stop and drove to the area of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue, where shots were fired,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, a VPD officer.

“A 52-year-old man who was armed with a gun was injured in the interaction. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in custody and under guard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no officers were physically injured in the incident, however, a police service dog received medical treatment and is expected to recover.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the incident.

2:03 IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik