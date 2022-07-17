Menu

Crime

Armed suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Vancouver, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 2:32 pm
One suspect has been sent to hospital after a police-involved shooting in East Vancouver. View image in full screen
One suspect has been sent to hospital after a police-involved shooting in East Vancouver. Global News

A suspect is in hospital after a police-involved shooting in East Vancouver’s Commercial Drive neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Police were called to a break-in at a building near Gore Ave. and Railway Street around 8:45 p.m.

While officers were responding to the call, VPD police tried to stop a vehicle that was leaving that area.

“The driver allegedly failed to stop and drove to the area of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue, where shots were fired,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, a VPD officer.

“A 52-year-old man who was armed with a gun was injured in the interaction. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in custody and under guard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no officers were physically injured in the incident, however, a police service dog received medical treatment and is expected to recover.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the incident.

Click to play video: 'IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
