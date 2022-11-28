Aylmer, Ont. man charged with impaired driving at RIDE checkpoint: OPP

See more sharing options

A 37-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man is facing a charge after police allege he failed a roadside sobriety test at a RIDE checkpoint over the weekend.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday as part of a festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint on Imperial Road in Malahide Township.

A roadside test using an approved screening device, or ASD, was conducted and registered a fail, police said.

The accused faces a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80. He’s expected to appear in court in St. Thomas at a future date.

Police say his licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.