Crime

Aylmer, Ont. man charged with impaired driving at RIDE checkpoint: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 28, 2022 2:51 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

A 37-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man is facing a charge after police allege he failed a roadside sobriety test at a RIDE checkpoint over the weekend.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday as part of a festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint on Imperial Road in Malahide Township.

Read more: 1 injured in collision with London, Ont. police cruiser

A roadside test using an approved screening device, or ASD, was conducted and registered a fail, police said.

The accused faces a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80. He’s expected to appear in court in St. Thomas at a future date.

Police say his licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.

