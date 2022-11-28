1 injured in collision with London, Ont. police cruiser

See more sharing options

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision that involved a London, Ont., police cruiser.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Egerton and Florence streets, police said Monday.

Few details have been made public, but police said one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. It’s not clear how many occupants were in each of the three vehicles.

It’s also unclear whether the officer had been responding to or was involved in a call at the time of the crash.

As the injuries were minor in nature, the Special Investigations Unit will not be notified of the incident, police said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving police in Ontario that have resulted in death, serious injury or reports of sexual assault.

London police reported the collision on Twitter on Sunday, but did not indicate that it involved a police cruiser.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.