Canada’s largest livestock show is back for another year in Regina

Rows of cattle were herded through the Queen City for the 51st edition of the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA), the largest livestock show in Canada.

Starting November 28, 2022, the popular event in Regina will feature horses, bison, sheep, goats, an agribusiness trade show, a rodeo, exhibits, live music and other entertainment.

The first day around the grounds was packed with activities, including a Texas longhorn competition, alpaca fleece judging and the traditional burning of the brand. The branding honours were given to STARS Air Ambulance’s CEO, Andrea Robertson.

“What an honour to be a part of the branding,” she said. “I was a little nervous, I can’t tell a lie, but it was really fun.”

It’s been over a week since the Grey Cup Festival was held, making the last few weeks in Regina one of the most economically prosperous the city has seen, according to the city’s mayor.

“Grey Cup connected Canada but Agribition connects the world,” said Mayor Sandra Masters. “Eighty countries (and) 1,200 delegates in town. The economic impact of Agribition to our city and province approaches $100 million.”

Agribition runs until December 3, 2022. The full schedule can be viewed on the CWA website.