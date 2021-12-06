More than 85,000 people attended Agribition’s 50th anniversary show

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) wrapped up its 50th anniversary show on Nov. 27 with an attendance of 85,179 people over the event’s six days.

Record-high attendance was counted at both the Grain Expo and Indigenous Agriculture Summit, according to a statement from Agribition officials on Monday.

Read more: The Canadian Western Agribition celebrates 50 years and a return from the pandemic

More than 100 international guests from 20 countries attended the event.

“It’s incredible to think about the coming together of a community that happened here,” CWA president Chris Lees said in Monday’s release.

“Right from the Burning of the Brand through to the Agribition Beef Supreme, seeing the people show up because it is important to them and important to agriculture is something special. The fact that Agribition’s 50th could be home to that is something we’ll always be proud of.”

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers say more than 3,700 viewers livestreamed Agribition livestock shows and sales. Virtual video content was also viewed over 31,000 times.

Read more: Canadian Western Agribition returns to Regina

CWA also raised record-setting amounts for charities, including over $20,000 for the CWA Scholarship Fund through the raffle of a 1971 GMC truck and more than $74,000 for STARS Air Ambulance.

“What we saw this year was a highly engaged attendee at Agribition. Whether it was exhibitors or visitors; when people came, they really participated in the programs, sales, and had a positive attitude around being at the show,” said CWA CEO Chris Lane.

The 51st edition of Agribition is planned to go Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 next year.

Additional statistics and financial statements will be presented at CWA’s annual general meeting in April 2022.